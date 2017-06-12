Kenya: All Customary Marriages Must Be Registered Starting Aug 1

Nairobi — Attorney General Githu Muigai has notified all couples married under customary law that as of August 1, they will be required to register their marriages.

Parties who wish to contract customary marriage will also be required to obtain prior authorisation from the Office of the Registrar of Marriages from the same date.

A marriage certificate shall thereafter be issued to successful applicants.

"It is notified for public information following the commencement of the Marriage (Customary Marriage) Rules, 2017, and in furtherance of section 96 of the Marriage Act, 2014," the gazette notice reads.