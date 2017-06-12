9 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: All Customary Marriages Must Be Registered Starting Aug 1

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Attorney General Githu Muigai has notified all couples married under customary law that as of August 1, they will be required to register their marriages.

Parties who wish to contract customary marriage will also be required to obtain prior authorisation from the Office of the Registrar of Marriages from the same date.

A marriage certificate shall thereafter be issued to successful applicants.

"It is notified for public information following the commencement of the Marriage (Customary Marriage) Rules, 2017, and in furtherance of section 96 of the Marriage Act, 2014," the gazette notice reads.

Kenya

Kenyatta, Ruto Soldier On With Efforts to Stamp Out 'Rebellion'

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party will this week be fighting rear-guard defence. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.