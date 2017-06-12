Nigeria: Group Worries Over High Rate of Child Sexual Abuse

Worried by high rate of child sexual exploitation in Nigeria, rooted in culture, tradition and religious beliefs with children and women been most vulnerable victims, Jose Foundation teamed-up with Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to address the menace.

Speaking ahead of a workshop slated for August 15-21, 2017, Jose Foundation President, Mr. Martins Abhulimhen said recent findings by the National Population Commission, with support from UNICEF and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on 'Nigeria Violence Against Children' revealed high prevalence of violence against children in Nigeria.

"The study revealed that approximately six out of every 10 Nigerian children under the age of 18 years, experience some form of physical, emotional and sexual violence before the age of 18 years.

"One in two children experience physical violence, one in four girls and one in ten boys experience sexual violence, and one in six girls and one in five boys experience emotional violence."

He said less than 5 percent of children who experience violence receive support .

"The shocking rape of a six-months-old baby in Kano recently that left the nation in shock further reinforced the call by experts to tighten security around minors against child sexual exploitation.

"The upcoming workshop will have in attendance experts from abroad who will offer advice on how to curb the menace in Nigeria while participant will be drawn from various groups and discipline.

"We have taken responsibility to work with the Nigerian government to tackle CSE and that is why we choose to submit our programme details for government scrutiny and full participation", he said.

He noted that the Foundation planned to launch a book on Child Sexual Exploitation written in three of Nigeria's major languages and the setting up of a Jose Foundation Therapy Centre in Nigeria to be managed by UK experts to train Nigerians on how to handle victims.

The book is to act as a day to day guideline that children must read to checkmate any kind of abuse from perpetrators.

He said the seven man team of experts from the UK on CSE will be led by Jayne Senior, a Councillor in Rotherham. She was credited for revealing a pattern of exploitation in the town that saw large numbers of children and young people groomed, gang raped and tortured by groups of men.