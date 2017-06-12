Somalia: IED Blasts Hit KDF Military Convoy Near Somali Border

Al-Shabaab has launched a bomb attack on a Kenya Defence Force (KDF) convoy near the Kenya-Somalia border on Sunday morning.

Unconfirmed reports say that several KDF soldiers could have been killed or wounded in the IED attacks which took place outside Liboi town in Garissa County.

The KDF convoy was transporting military supplies to Somalia when it was targeted in the massive roadside explosion.

The militants in a statement through posted on their affiliated websites, claimed they killed seven KDF soldiers during the attack.

KDF and the Ministry of Defence is yet to comment on the incident.

Locals reported that the militants escaped after the attack as they feared retaliatory attack from the Kenyan soldiers.