11 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: IED Blasts Hit KDF Military Convoy Near Somali Border

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al-Shabaab has launched a bomb attack on a Kenya Defence Force (KDF) convoy near the Kenya-Somalia border on Sunday morning.

Unconfirmed reports say that several KDF soldiers could have been killed or wounded in the IED attacks which took place outside Liboi town in Garissa County.

The KDF convoy was transporting military supplies to Somalia when it was targeted in the massive roadside explosion.

The militants in a statement through posted on their affiliated websites, claimed they killed seven KDF soldiers during the attack.

KDF and the Ministry of Defence is yet to comment on the incident.

Locals reported that the militants escaped after the attack as they feared retaliatory attack from the Kenyan soldiers.

Somalia

U.S. Strike Targets Al-Shabab in Somalia

U.S. forces conducted a strike operation against al-Shabab in Somalia today, approximately 185 miles southwest of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.