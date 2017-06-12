Gunmen believed to be Al Shabaab assassins have gunned down an electoral delegate in Somali capital, Mogadishu on Sunday morning, 4th assassination in the capital in 48 hours.

Ahmed Garfiq, 70, was shot dead by pistol-wielding men at Suuqa Beerta area in Waberi district early in the morning hours, according to local official Abdiwahab Mohamed.

The Elder was one of the electoral college voted for the Lawmakers of the serving Parliament from HirShabelle, a newly established Federal state in Southern Somalia.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing, but, Al shabaab militants threatened to target every elder involved in the country's recent Parliamentary election.

The murder of late Garfiq comes as the security forces of the Federal government are conducting daily operation aimed to seize illegal arms and boost the security of the capital.