11 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Eight Die As Refugee Boat Capsizes in Mediterranean

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least eight people died after a boat carrying refugees sank in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, Italian Rainews24 TV channel said, Anadolu reported.

The boat was off Libya when it capsized, killing at least eight refugees while 100 others were missing, according to channel.

Separately, a written statement by local coast guard command said 650 refugees on Saturday were recovered during 12 separate rescue operations on the Mediterranean, covering an area between Italy and Libya.

According to latest International Organization for Migration figures, Mediterranean refugee arrivals reached 60,521 so far this year, with over 80 percent arriving in Italy while 1,530 refugees died in 2017 trying to reach Europe via the sea.

Somalia

U.S. Strike Targets Al-Shabab in Somalia

U.S. forces conducted a strike operation against al-Shabab in Somalia today, approximately 185 miles southwest of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.