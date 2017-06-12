Sudan: Khartoum State - Strategic Partnership Projects With Giad and Zadna

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Khartoum Lt. Gen. Engineer Abdul-Rahim Mohammed Hussein has held an extensive meeting with the two groups of GIAD and Zadna on production strategic partnership in the presence of the Ministers of Finance and Economy, Industry and Investment and the Urban planning and Infrastructure.

The meeting discussed a number of projects related to this partnership including the operation and management of the river transport project by GIAD as a public transportation and tourism project. The meeting stressed the importance of moving forward to complete the steps of operating this project.

The meeting also discussed the projects of production augmentation for export and internal food security by expanding the Irtigaa (Ascending) Project in North Omdurman besides expansion in the production of calves for meat production with a modern and integrated slaughterhouse that achieves the highest levels of animal products.

The agreement also focused on the activation of the partnership for starting implementation of fish farming project, development of the state structures in the field of poultry production, improvement of horticultural products for export and establishment of advanced center for this purpose.

The meeting also discussed other issues related to the development of the performance of the Khartoum Water Corporation and support of the state hygiene project by providing machineries and containers for the project.