Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

A true sportsman is one that is humble in victory and gracious in defeat!

They do not let hate or rivalry cloud their judgment. Emotions do not supersede the need for perspective when drawing conclusions and making analysis. It is the facts that speak. It is the statistics that bleed.

That is why love or hate him, after bagging a fourth Uefa Champions League title last Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo is that kind of legend even Zinedine Zidane would be obliged to bow for.

The suggestion of Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same breath is not ridiculous anymore even though the elegance, flair and grace which the Frenchman played with were incredible.

But let us go back to 2001 when Zidane was bought by Real Madrid from Juventus. If the opportunity to Florentino Perez, then, was to buy one of the three of the aforementioned players, what are the chances he would choose Zidane ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi as they stand today?

Dazzling as Zidane was, his purchase hinged on an obsession that Perez had to have that one beautiful item to personify the term Galacticos. That was Zidane: an entertainer, a good footballer. In terms of football skills, he was unmatched.

Perez's situation was like that of a rich man who decides to buy a Ferrari and just parades it in his compound because he already has a Mercedes Benz Cross Country or Toyota Land Cruiser V8, which are formidable vehicles regardless of the terrain.

The Ferrari (Zidane) remains his luxurious beauty that effectively awes whoever rides in it. But the reality that rules football, like it or not, is goals and, therefore, goal-scorers will always be the in-thing. Is it fair? I cannot answer that. But that is the way nature has determined it.

And the only reason why the Zidane signing sufficed for Perez and he did not go for Ronaldo De Lima from Inter Milan, as would have been the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi, if they played then, was because Real Madrid had two fantastic goal-scorers in Raul Gonzalez and Fernando Morientes.

No question Zidane's brilliance made them tick, as it had done at Juventus for Alessandro Del Piero and Filippo Inzaghi - two phenomenal goal-scorers. But it was only just for a while. And that is where the gist of the matter begins.

One of the hallmarks of a great footballer is their understanding of the game, which enables them make the right decision at the right time. Zidane had that, probably even more than his skills on the ball. Never did the Frenchman ever try a side-step where it was unnecessary like Cristiano Ronaldo has done before.

However, Zidane was never as consistent as Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have been. Zidane used the one big game to leave an imprint on the history of the game. For example, many remember him for the 1998 World Cup final when he scored a brace in France's 3-0 win over Brazil.

Others can't forget the 2002 Uefa Champions League final where he scored a blinder for Real Madrid in a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen. He also had a magnificent Euro 2000, mesmerizing Portugal in the semi-finals.

But at club level, including the run-up to the afore-mentioned 2002 Champions League final, you would have to scratch your head to remember Zidane's mark.

So much has been said about Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi not winning the World Cup as something that downplays their greatness. But for a footballer to be great, winning everything cannot be an isolated benchmark; otherwise, Christian Karembeu, who has a World Cup, European Cup, La Liga and the Champions League crown, would deserve more mention or even an induction in the hall of fame.

Greatness comes from influence and consistency to impact results. And no one has matched Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have been at the top for a decade. In the 1998/99 season, when Del Piero was ruled out for the season, even Zidane could not defend Juventus' Scudetto.

Again in the 1998/99 season, Manchester United coloured the Delle Alpi red when they fought from two goals down in the return leg of the Champions League semi-final to win 3-2 and 4-3 on aggregate.

Zidane had a part to play, as was the case the previous season, when Juventus lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid 0-1. In the 1996/97 Champions League final between Juventus and Dortmund, Zidane could not stop the Old Lady from losing 1-3, for all his panache.

In fact, it took a clearly injured Del Piero, with a strapped thigh, to come on as a substitute and pull a goal back for Juventus. In the end, these moments did not only show that Zidane also disappeared in big games, but as football fans, it teaches us how important it is to examine situations first, before dismissing those we do not like. We should not forget fast.

Similar parameters are not used to judge people. Players like Thierry Henry were quickly dismissed for not leading Arsenal to the Champions League title, hence never winning the Ballon d'Or. But in Zidane's five years at the Santiago Bernabeu, he had one Champions League and one La Liga title.

But even at times when Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have not won a trophy, which is unusual, they have at least been European top-scorers. If that is simple, then let the rest around the world do it with the same consistency these two have.

The duo put Ronaldo De Lima in the shade. Since numbers do not lie, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are better goal-scorers than the Brazilian phenomenon. Besides, Messi and Cristiano are wingers.

That, too, is mind-blowing. But the fact that they have revolutionized wing play is remarkable. All we used to know was that wingers hugged the line and delivered crosses as assists.

Yet, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have rewritten the script to become the complete football phenomena who should be spoken of in equal measure as Zidane, if not greater.