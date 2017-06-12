11 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Heads Meeting of Higher Committee On Relations With Russia, China and India

Khartoum — President Omar Bashir on Sunday headed the meeting of the Higher Committee on Relations with Russia, China and India and at the end of which the meeting decided to add each of Brazil, and South Africa dossiers to be handled by the same committee.

The Deputy chair of the committee, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al Jazz, said following deliberations the meeting headed by President Bashir, decided to add the dossiers of Brazil and South Africa to the same Committee thus the committee will supervise the dossiers of five count4ries namely Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa with the view to further cement Sudan's relations with these countries

He said the president has instructed the committee to go forwards with strengthening partnership with these countries in a way that would be beneficial to the two sides.

Dr Al Jazz noted the particular relations Sudan enjoys with each of these countries. He said he briefed the committee, headed by President Bashir, as to the progress of relations with these countries and the partnership between them and the Sudan.

