Sudan: First Vice - President Informed On Plan of Ministry of International Cooperation for Coming Period

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Council of Ministers the Minister of International Cooperation, Ambassador Idris Suleiman, and discussed the plan of the Ministry of International Cooperation and performance of the higher committees that have relation with work of the Ministry of International Cooperation.
He said that the meeting also touched on the external aid that have been extended by Sudan to the sister and friendly countries.