Sudan: RSF Chasing Remnants of Escaping Rebel Elements From Recent Battlefields

Khartoum — The Official Spokesman for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Captain Adam Mohamed Salih, has announced that his forces have chased remnants of the rebels who fled from battles fields in the recent confrontation in Darfur

Captain Adam, the RSF spokesman told SUNA that his forces inflicted heavy material and physical losses on fleeing rebel remnants, including the death of field commander in Sudan Liberation Army-Mini Faction, Colonel Khatir Shattaa Jalab, the Supply officer, and also Abdalla Bakheet Diara, the Finance office in the North Sector within the rebel Mini Minawi movement.

He said this occurred in a fight in Aro Areas of sou8th east UM Baro, North Darfur State.

He said the RSF chased the remnants of the rebels and double crossed them and engaged with them in battles that led to the death of Khatir Shatta and Abdalla Bakheet who had fled from Ein Saro Battle field, heading towards the Libyan borders but were reached before crossing bytr he RSF who were able to specifically locate them and five of their field commanders were apprehended.

He said another field commander Jummaa Janou, a reconnaissance field commander was killed along with a number of his troops in Khazan Kirba area of Kutum locality in North Darfur state. He said a fully armored vehicle was seized and one of the elements was apprehended as well.

He said four pieces of Thuraya Mobile were taken along with diary containing addresses, phone numbers and airtime scratches cards were also found with those rebels running towards Libya and other neighboring countries.

The spokesman has renewed the call for the rebels to listen to the voice of wisdom and join the peace process in the country.