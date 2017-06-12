South Africa: Donations Pour in for Burnt Down Eastern Cape School

St George's Preparatory School in the Eastern Cape has received many donations to help it accommodate Woodridge College pupils this coming week, after the latter was burnt down by a raging fire.

At least half of Woodridge College in the Eastern Cape burnt down on Saturday, with the fire not under complete control at the time, Nelson Mandela Bay's municipal spokesperson said on Saturday.

But like we have seen in the embattled town of Knysna, the people of Port Elizabeth have responded in a similar vein in coming to the aid of those affected.

"Amazing PE! St George's School organised to receive the Woodridge staff and children (30)," Facebook user Jackie Hume posted to the page 'Fires Port Elizabeth' .

She was responding to another Facebook user, Elzabe Boshoff, who posted pictures of the donations.

"Donations are pouring into St George's Preparatory school for Woodridge. Honestly nothing needed now. Next week food will be needed," Boshoff had said.

Boshoff's post had just under 500 shares as of Saturday evening.

City spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said late on Saturday that fire fanned by strong winds had led to 50% of Woodridge College burning down.

"Reception hall, main hall, some of the hostels, school church, junior classrooms, music school and some teacher residences have burnt down."

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Fire and Emergency team stayed behind on Saturday to try and save the remaining buildings.

The N2 had been opened, Mniki said. Motorists were warned to obey instructions from the traffic officers in the affected areas.

Fires continued in the Rocklands area, but were under control. There was slight relief after the wind speed decreased.

Mniki was thankful for the support and assistance the city had gotten in the Van Stadens Gorge and surrounding areas.

Police confirmed on Saturday that one person, a 72-year-old woman, died in the Thornhill area following the fires that spread from the Humansdorp to Port Elizabeth areas.

The Eastern Cape fires are separate from the blaze ravaging the Knysna area in the Western Cape, which is roughly 230km away.

Source: News24