11 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Aror Welcomes Cooperation With FAO in Animal Resources Development

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal Resources Bishara Jumaa Aror has welcomed the activation of comprehensive cooperation in the animal resources' sector with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

During his recent meeting with the FAO Resident Representative Baba Jana Ahmed, Aror expressed his ministry readiness to implement the joint plans and programs for the development of the animal resources' sector with the FAO.

The minister said that, in the framework of his recent visit to the State of Norway, he discussed with the FAO Director-General the joint issues and extended invitation to him to visit Sudan.

For his part, the FAO Resident Representative in Sudan stressed the FAO concern and its willingness to support all animal resources' projects in Sudan.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources Dr. Kamal Taj Al-Sir underlined the ministry's efforts to establish the comprehensive animal census before the end of this year.

