Sudan: President Assistant - Sudan Parted With War, Looks for Security and Stability

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Mahmoud, has stressed that Sudan has decided to part with war and to look forwards to peace and stability and to remedy of the issues of livelihood of the people.

The Assistant has underlined that the president of the Republic Omar Bashir pays personal attention to the questions of concern and programmes related to the students all over the country. He said the students stand as the backbone for the future renaissance and development of the nation.

He said the country has decided to devote its resources and capabilities to combating poverty, construction of the national economy and to education and other development programmes.

He said this was why the government has decided to say farewell to war and to veer for construction, development, peace and security of the Sudan.

The Assistant who was addressing a gathering of the Khartoum State students union said this union has amassed in its membership over 2.2 million who, he stressed, should be actively engaged in health education, environmental protection, cleaning and as well as assistance of the medical cadres to help change the face of the national capital Khartoum

He said a major health awareness and advocacy campaign would be spurred soon in preparation for the coming rainy season and the environmental hazards associated with it.