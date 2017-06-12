11 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Assistant - Sudan Parted With War, Looks for Security and Stability

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Mahmoud, has stressed that Sudan has decided to part with war and to look forwards to peace and stability and to remedy of the issues of livelihood of the people.

The Assistant has underlined that the president of the Republic Omar Bashir pays personal attention to the questions of concern and programmes related to the students all over the country. He said the students stand as the backbone for the future renaissance and development of the nation.

He said the country has decided to devote its resources and capabilities to combating poverty, construction of the national economy and to education and other development programmes.

He said this was why the government has decided to say farewell to war and to veer for construction, development, peace and security of the Sudan.

The Assistant who was addressing a gathering of the Khartoum State students union said this union has amassed in its membership over 2.2 million who, he stressed, should be actively engaged in health education, environmental protection, cleaning and as well as assistance of the medical cadres to help change the face of the national capital Khartoum

He said a major health awareness and advocacy campaign would be spurred soon in preparation for the coming rainy season and the environmental hazards associated with it.

Sudan

SLM-MM Commanders Killed in North Darfur

Members of the Rapid Support Forces reported killed field commanders of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.