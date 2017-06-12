12 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos School Kidnap - Ambode Placates Victims' Parents

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has empathized with parents and relatives of six students kidnapped from the State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, just as he vowed not to allow any group distract him from achieving his set goal in education.

Ambode's reaction came four days after the parents of the kidnapped students stormed his office to express their displeasure over the abduction and continued incarceration of their children.

He spoke at the season VIII of Lagos State Schools Governor's Quiz competition held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, where Lagos State Model College, Kankon emerged the best school.

The governor said: "Let me assure you that the State Government is working round the clock to ensure the release of the abducted students of the Model College, Igbonla.

"We empathize with the students and parents and we will not relent in our efforts until the students come back unhurt to continue their education. We will not allow any group of people to distract us from our goal of educating all Lagos children and equip them for the future."

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi, stressed: "What we have sunk into the Education Sector of the State in the last two years is more than the annual budget of about 23 states of the federation; in fact, it is more than the 2017 budget of some four states put together."

Earlier, in an address delivered on behalf of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule by the Director, Co-curricular, Mrs. Babs Akinyeye, disclosed that 85 students risk expulsion for their alleged involvement in unlawful acts within their school premises.

She said: "It is sad that in less than one year after we re-introduced the black book, 85 students already had their names in it. Let me warn you that, the implication of having a student's name in the black book according is that any other wrong doing by such student could lead to his or her expulsion.

"And once expelled, such a student won't get admission into any school in the state thereby killing a tall dream that he or she might be nursing."

