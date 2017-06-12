Sudan: Minister of Intl Cooperation Issues Decision Forming Committee to Prepare Foreign Aid Strategy

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman has issued a decision on formation of a committee for preparation of a foreign aid strategy headed by the State Minister at the Ministry Sumaya O'kud and a number of experts and specialists in the field of plans and strategies' preparation.

The formation of the committee came within the framework of the efforts of the Ministry of International Cooperation on the foreign aid extended by the international organizations and agencies and bilateral cooperation countries in order to be directed to the implementation of development projects in the country. The Committee has held its first meeting in the presence of the Minister of International Cooperation, who explained that the meeting touched on several features that would assist the ministry to perform the role assigned to it.

The minister given directives to the committee to study the draft strategy prepared by the ministry and to come up with a brief and concise vision so that the ministry can present it to the supreme authorities to adopt it and then to be implemented on the ground.

For her part, State Minister praised the role of experts, stressing that the aid strategy set by the ministry targeting consolidation of the aid effectiveness, transparency and joint accountability to meet the challenges and help build a coherent institutional pyramid that enables the state of national ownership, transparency in negotiation and unification of the channels of external aid management as well as meeting the requirements of sustainable development and poverty reduction.

The experts unanimously agreed that the strategy set by the ministry contained a number of valuable guidelines that would contribute effectively to the control and coordination of foreign aid, stressing that the committee will work hard to come up with a brief formulation of the strategy that the ministry relies on to attract foreign aid smoothly.