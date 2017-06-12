Sudan: Rapid Support Forces Chase Outlaws Fleeing Recent Battles

Khartoum — Spokesman of the Rapid Support Forces, Lt. Col. Adam Mohamed Salih, pointed out that his forces have chased the feeing remnants of Sudan Liberation Movement (Menawi faction) and inflicted heavy losses on them.

He said in a statement to SUNA that these clashes have occurred at Aru area in North Darfur State.

He said that the Rapid Support Forces have pursued all the outlaws who have fled the recent battles at Ain Siro and blocked the way for Khater Shatta and Abdalla Bakhit, adding that the rapid Deployment Forces have captured two four-wheel drive vehicles of them and arrested five fleeing field commanders.

Lt. Col. Salih announced that the Rapid Support Forces also killed the field and reconnaissance commander of Menawi movement, Gumaa Janu, and a number of his men and captured their vehicles.

He indicated that the Rapid Support Forces have seized four Thurya communication devices and a diary included phone numbers of persons in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Libya, South Sudan and European countries.

He pointed out that the Rapid Support Forces are still chasing the fleeing remnants of the outlaws' movement who are attempting to enter Libya and some neighboring countries.

Lt. Col. Salih has renewed call on the gun-holders to stick to wisdom and to join the peace process.