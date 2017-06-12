10 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four Killed in Durban Taxi Accident

Three women and a man have died and 15 others were injured when a taxi they were travelling in collided with a truck along the N2 just before the Spaghetti Junction in Durban, paramedics said on Saturday.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Ceron Lennon said of the 15 people who were injured, one had sustained critical injuries and three others were still trapped in the wreckage.

They were all being treated on the scene and were expected to be transported to a nearby hospital for further medical attention soon, she said.

The collision occurred on the N2 southbound in the early hours of Saturday morning. It was not immediately clear whether any occupants in the truck had sustained any injuries, as the truck had left the scene, paramedics said.

It was not clear whether it fled from the scene but police would investigate, Garrith Jamieson, also of Rescue Care, said.

