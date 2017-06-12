11 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister for Communications Arrived in Geneva Leading Sudan Delegation to Participate in Summit On Information

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister for Information, Ibrahim Al Mirghani, arrived in Geneva Sunday heading the Sudan delegation to the Geneva summit on information which is expected to take place there from June 12 to the 15th of the same month

Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail the Sudan ambassador to Switzerland and the permanent representative to the UN in Geneva pointed out to the importance of this summit which comes at a time US sanctions have been lifted on the Sudan in January a matter allowing the information sector to make use of the opportunity to transfer information and technology from different parts of the world.

The state minister will meet with a number of his counterparts on the sideline of the summit.

Sudan

SLM-MM Commanders Killed in North Darfur

Members of the Rapid Support Forces reported killed field commanders of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.