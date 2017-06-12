Sudan: State Minister for Communications Arrived in Geneva Leading Sudan Delegation to Participate in Summit On Information

Khartoum — The State Minister for Information, Ibrahim Al Mirghani, arrived in Geneva Sunday heading the Sudan delegation to the Geneva summit on information which is expected to take place there from June 12 to the 15th of the same month

Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail the Sudan ambassador to Switzerland and the permanent representative to the UN in Geneva pointed out to the importance of this summit which comes at a time US sanctions have been lifted on the Sudan in January a matter allowing the information sector to make use of the opportunity to transfer information and technology from different parts of the world.

The state minister will meet with a number of his counterparts on the sideline of the summit.