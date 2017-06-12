11 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour in Norway for the Oslo Forum On Peace

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, professor Ibrahim Ghandour, arrived in Oslo Norway on Sunday in response to an invitation by the Norwegian minister for Foreign Affairs to take part in the Oslo forum on peace in which a number of foreign ministers and people concerned with peace around the world are taking part.

The forum is set to take place there from June 12th to the 14th of the same month.

The Minister is due to meet his Norwegian counterpart on the sideline of the Forum and also to hold meetings with a number of businessmen and corporates in Norway.

Sudan

SLM-MM Commanders Killed in North Darfur

Members of the Rapid Support Forces reported killed field commanders of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.