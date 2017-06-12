Sudan: Ghandour in Norway for the Oslo Forum On Peace

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, professor Ibrahim Ghandour, arrived in Oslo Norway on Sunday in response to an invitation by the Norwegian minister for Foreign Affairs to take part in the Oslo forum on peace in which a number of foreign ministers and people concerned with peace around the world are taking part.

The forum is set to take place there from June 12th to the 14th of the same month.

The Minister is due to meet his Norwegian counterpart on the sideline of the Forum and also to hold meetings with a number of businessmen and corporates in Norway.