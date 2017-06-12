Sudan: President Bashir Honors the Presidency Annual Ramadan Breakfast

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on Sunday honored the annual Ramadan Iftar Breakfast organized by the Presidency of the Republic.

The event was also attended by the First Vice President of the Republic and the Federal Cabinet Minister, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, as well as a number of federal Ministers and government officials beside leaders of political parties, Sophie leaders and Islamic and Christian religious leaders.

Leaders of regular forces, media, diplomatic corps and media and civil societies attended the event which was convened at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum.