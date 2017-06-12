11 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Undersecretary - Bashir's Participation in IGAD Meetings Reflect Sudanese Keenness for a Stable South Sudan

Khartoum — The Undersecretary at the Ministry for Foreign Relations, ambassador Abdul |Ghani Al Naeim Awad Al Karim, has stressed that the participation of the president of the Republic in the IGAD summit meeting set to take place in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, Monday, reflects the particular attention placed by the president on the situation in South Sudan and his desire to continue efforts for ending the war and achieving peace and stability there.

The Undersecretary in a meeting with the US Chargé d'Affaires to the Sudan, Steven Koutsis, discussed efforts underway to restore peace, stability and security south Sudan within the framework of the IGAD extraordinary meeting.

The charge d'Affaires has expressed his appreciation for the great efforts being exerted by the government of the Sudan to end the war and fighting in South Sudan as well as to contribute in the humanitarian assistance to the civilians in South Sudan.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gareeb Alla Khidir, said the views of the two sides have been identical on the need to back peace realization efforts and to reach a ceasefire and reach a comprehensive and inclusive solution and to support IGAD endeavors seeking to restore security and stability in South Sudan state.

