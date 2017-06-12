Mauritius: Public and Private Sector Organisations Sign Charter for Road Safety

press release

A first batch of 25 public and private organisations signed the Charter for road safety this morning at the Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebène in the presence of the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, and the Special Envoy of the United Nations (UN) on Road Safety, Mr Jean Todt.

The Charter, which is a first in Mauritius, establishes the different actions to be taken and activities to be undertaken by public and private organisations in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport to reduce the rate of road accidents. The initiative lies in the context of Les Premières Assises de la Securité Routière - the first congress on road safety held on 8 June 2017 and which brought together representatives of the public and private sectors as well as parastatal bodies and members of the civil society and non-governmental organisations to discuss and validate the National Road Safety Strategy.

It is also in line with the Decade for Action for Road Safety 2011-2020 which calls for the inclusion of private sector in the development and implementation of national activities to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries.

On this occasion, Minister Bodha stated that the signature of the Charter fitted into the dynamics of an effective partnership to improve road safety. He expressed satisfaction to the participation of both public and private sectors in developing efficient responses and good practices to road safety issues and reiterated that road safety should be a matter of concern to each and every Mauritian.

According to Mr Bodha, the holding of Les Premières Assises de la Securité Routière marked the end of a first cycle during which the National Inter-ministerial Road Safety Commission was set up, the National Road Safety Council was reactivated, the legal framework was reinforced and the National Road Safety Strategy together with an Action Plan were developed. The Minister underlined that the stage was now set for the implementation of the Strategy and its Action Plan as well as the principles of the Charter for road safety.

The Minister also appealed to the Police Force to go beyond random checks and a more severe application of road traffic laws. He highlighted the need for sustained actions over time in a bid to make the road safe for all users and to deter offenders.

Charter for road safety

By signing the Charter, public and private bodies commit themselves to road safety at work. The Charter defines the principles aimed at preventing road risks to which employees are exposed, sensitising employee on rules to be respected while using vehicles during both professional and commutation time and providing pedestrian safety instructions.

Signatories include, among others, the Mauritius Police Force; public entities operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport; the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life; the Central Electricity Board; the Fire and Rescue Services; members of the Insurer's Association of Mauritius; the Motor Vehicles Dealers' Association; car dealers; petrol products companies; bus companies; and enterprises operating in the security and construction sectors.