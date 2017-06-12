The National Elections Commission (NEC) will today commence the exhibition of the Provisional Voter Roll at all 2080 Exhibition Centers (formerly Voter Registration Centers) across the country.

The exercise is part of the electoral schedule according to Article 9.2 of the Voter Registration Regulations in keeping with section 3.6 of the New Elections Law of Liberia.

The Provisional Registration Roll is a compilation of names, photos, center codes, ages, and other information of individuals who registered during the voter registration period from February 1 to March 14, 2017.

The key exhibition activities are confirmation of applicant's information; inclusion, where the opportunity is given to an applicant or registrant to be included on the Provisional Registration Roll if erroneously omitted; correction, where recorded information of an applicant is allowed to be changed by correction to set the proper information for the particular applicant or registrant. The exhibition will also show objection to inclusion, wherein the chance is given to those who have proof or evidence that points to the ineligibility of an applicant or registrant to be maintained on a voter roll.

Each Exhibition Center across the country will have two electoral workers, the Exhibition Officer and the Clerk, to assist registered voters in viewing their particulars and conducting the exhibition process.

"There are also 416 Electoral Supervisors across the country to monitor and coordinate the exhibition activities at the 2080 centers. They are working under the supervision of the Assistants and Electoral Magistrates throughout the 15 counties," a press release said. The NEC has urged all Liberians in possession of valid voter registration cards to take advantage of the exhibition period which runs from today, June 12, to Saturday, June 17. The centers are open from 8 am to 5 pm daily.