Tanzania: Stiffer Penalties Await Unethical Pharmacists

The Pharmacy Council is currently putting measures in place to tighten some provi-sions of the law to allow stiffer penalties to unscru-pulous non-professionals who do not qualify to sell drugs.

The council's registrar, Ms Elizabeth Shekalage said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that there are some people who consider pharmacy ownership as busi-ness, something that is wrong.

According to her, the cur-rent legislation provided room for non-professionals to use pharma-cies as business entities as it did not provide exorbitant penalties.

"These people who are dis-pensing medicine should know that it is not business but a ser-vice that is provided to patients," she insisted.

She was speaking at the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) headquarters in Dar es Salaam on the sidelines of an induction course provided to fresh pharmacists who gradu-ated from various universities countrywide.

The course was organised and coordinated by the Pharmacy Council-Tanzania to remind the new registered pharmacists on the ethics of the profession.Ms Shekalage urged the new registered pharmacists to work by considering the profession's ethics.

According to her, 157 new pharmacists were registered this year, increasing the number to over 1600 countrywide up from 450 pharmacists who were pres-ent in the country in 2003.

According to Ms Shekalage, the small number of pharma-cists was initially caused by the absence of universities teaching the profession in the previous years, but she expressed confi-dence that currently there is a good number of universities in the country.

The profession is taught at the Muhimbili Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), St John's University, Kampala International University (KIU) and Bugando's Catholic University School of Public Health.