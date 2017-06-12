Kenya: 6 Terrorists With Deadly Arsenal Arrested By KDF

Nairobi — Kenya Defence Forces officers have arrested six terrorists in the border town of Bula Hawa in a joint operation with their Somalia counterparts.

The officers recovered deadly arsenal, which they say was being used to plan attacks in the country.

Of those arrested in the Friday raid include Abdullahi Daud Adan and Ismail Issack Mohamed, both from Mandera County.

According to detectives, the six terrorists were planning to sneak into Kenya through the porous border when they were arrested.

The arrests come after a series of IED attacks in the Northern part of the country that have claimed 17 police officers.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has since said the police service would not relent in the fight despite the loss of "gallant officers."

To win the war, the police boss said all Kenyans must join hands with the security agencies.