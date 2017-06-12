Tanzania: Anxiety As Mining Report Is Released

Dar es Salaam — Mining investors wait with bated breath ahead of the much-awaited submission tomorrow, of the second and final report on the mineral concentrates saga to President John Magufuli.

From State House, the event will be broadcast live, as it was when the first report was released three weeks ago.

While there is a lot of interest in the contents of the second report, which has been compiled by the Prof Nehemiah Osoro-led committee, the big question is on how the government is likely to move on from here, now that it will have two reports at hand.

The first report, compiled by Prof Abdulkarim Mruma's committee, was on the mineral contents in the 300 containers owned by Acacia Mining, and held at the Dar es Salaam Port where they were due to be sent abroad for smelting. According to the report, the content and value of copper concentrates destined for export were under-declared by up to 10 times.

The damning revelations forced the President to sack Energy and Minerals minister Prof Sospeter Muhongo. President Magufuli said the investigation report revealed that Acacia Mining declared the presence of gold, copper and silver in its mineral sand exports but did not declare other precious metals in the consignments.

The report said that Acacia declared about 1.1 tonnes of gold in the containers but an analysis established that the shipment contained up to 15 tonnes. The company denied any wrongdoing.

"We have provided extensive information to this committee and have provided access to each of our mine sites. We believe that the second committee is close to completing its work, following which we would welcome the opportunity to discuss the findings directly with the government," reads part of an Accacia statement released soon after the first report.

And the second committee comprising lawyers and economists was tasked to examine the economic and legal issues associated with the exports of gold/copper concentrates.

While Acacia vehemently discredited the content of the first report claiming that they did not understate the value of exported sands, the company is eagerly waiting for the second report before engaging the government.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa dropped a conciliatory hint in Parliament a week ago assuring mining companies that the government would not take measures that will be unfair to their businesses in the current standoff.

"We are appealing to the general public and the investors to be calm. There is no need to fear or speculate as the government has not taken any steps yet on the matter. I assure the mining companies that any decisions taken will be above board," he said as he was responding to a question form Emmanuel Mwasaka (Tabora Urban-CCM), adding "We are in line to receive the second report on the presidential committee investing the legal, economic and political consequences on the export of the mineral concentrate. But so far no decision has been made."