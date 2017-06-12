11 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kibiti Abductions Being Investigated, Says IGP

Tagged:

Related Topics

Morogoro — Three cases of abduction in Kibiti District, Coastal Region, are being investigated, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro said.

He called on the public to be patient as the investigations were going on.

On Thursday night, three Nyamisati villagers in Kibiti District were abducted and shot at by unknown gunmen.

Those were the latest attacks in Coast Region where people have been shot dead since last year.

Earlier reports indicated that the three people -- local leader Moshi Machela and two villagers Hamid Kidevu and Yahaya Makame -- had succumbed to injuries.

Mysterious attacks in Mkuranga, Rufiji, Ikwiriri and Kibiti districts have been reported since early last year, but the situation took a new twist last week, with abductions and attacks.

The IGP told journalists here that there was a problem to deal with in Coast Region, but urged the public not to panic. He also appealed to the media to report the killings accurately.

"The media can help police by publishing stories that aim at curbing the problem but not writing sensational headlines," he said.

Mr Sirro is on a visit to assess the security situation here.

Tanzania

Why Africa Doesn't Need Strongmen

Consistent evidence show that when dictators establish themselves over their gullible populations, they rule… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.