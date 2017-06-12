Tanzania: Kibiti Abductions Being Investigated, Says IGP

Morogoro — Three cases of abduction in Kibiti District, Coastal Region, are being investigated, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro said.

He called on the public to be patient as the investigations were going on.

On Thursday night, three Nyamisati villagers in Kibiti District were abducted and shot at by unknown gunmen.

Those were the latest attacks in Coast Region where people have been shot dead since last year.

Earlier reports indicated that the three people -- local leader Moshi Machela and two villagers Hamid Kidevu and Yahaya Makame -- had succumbed to injuries.

Mysterious attacks in Mkuranga, Rufiji, Ikwiriri and Kibiti districts have been reported since early last year, but the situation took a new twist last week, with abductions and attacks.

The IGP told journalists here that there was a problem to deal with in Coast Region, but urged the public not to panic. He also appealed to the media to report the killings accurately.

"The media can help police by publishing stories that aim at curbing the problem but not writing sensational headlines," he said.

Mr Sirro is on a visit to assess the security situation here.