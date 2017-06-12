10 June 2017

Kenya: Agency Trains Police to Better Handle Gender-Based Violence Cases

By Vivian Jebet

Police officers in Isiolo County have been trained to be responsive to gender-based violence cases as the country heads for elections.

The training organised by Isiolo Peace Link centered on creating awareness, crime prevention, better case handling and appropriate response to violence cases by Administration and Regular Police officers.

"Police officers interact with communities on a daily basis, it is important to use the community-police partnership to combat GBV," she said.

The agency's County Coordinator Abdia Mohammud said the training - which focused on women and children rights - will help tackle abuses that are rife in the region.

Ms Mohammud decried that women and children are vulnerable, calling on institutions charged with addressing GBV cases to formulate strict measures to end the vice.

"Women in some parts of the region have been directed by their spouses to vote for an individual, this is against their democratic rights," she added.

More importantly, the organisation is set to recruit 200 people who will monitor such cases in the county.

