An official with the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) in Tanzania has defended the idea of allowing teenage mothers go back to school.

Unicef's Chief of Education in Tanzania, Ms Cecillia Baldesh, told The Citizen on Sunday in an exclusive interview recently that every adolescent girl [including teen mothers) has the right to an education and realising their full potential, as stipulated in the United Nation's Conventions on human rights.

Last month the issue of allowing teenage mothers continue with studies sparked a hot debate in Parliament when the MPs were divided down the middle, with one group supporting the idea while the other opposing it. The MPs were debating the budget of the Education ministry. It was the parliamentary committee on Social Services that started the debate by urging the government to implement a circular that calls for allowing teen mothers proceed with their studies.

Ms Baldesh told The Citizen allowing teen mothers go back to school after delivering children was a human rights issue; "Unicef's position [on the teen mothers] is a rights-based position." It's important that all children attain their dreams and potential in life."

She explained that if, for instance, the country has the potential in 100, 000 young people, but out of them, 10,000 are not fulfilling their potential because of "fears of what's to happen," it means that another problem may arise in the country. "In my view," she added, "parents must play their part, in discussing the sensitive issues related to the bedroom; and dealing with them before they controversially get into the public arena."

She pointed out that teen pregnancies were a result of a communication gap that exists between the children and their parents and that the surest way to address challenges was by preventing the pregnancies.

"If there is significant investment in prevention of teen pregnancies, and that prevention starts right in the homes, that will actually mean that we are dealing with the problem before it arises," she said.

"Where is the evidence that if this girl [a teen mother] goes back to school, that she will affect the behaviour of other girls? I have not yet seen that evidence," queried the Unicef official.

"Some years ago I visited a school which had high rates of teenage pregnancies in the US. In that particular school, the parents decided that they to create small homes within schools, for the school girls who became mothers. Here, it means that teen mothers would now go every break time to breastfeed and take care of the babies. When the other girls in school witnessed the pain that the teen mothers were enduring they decided they were now against teenage pregnancies. And in that area, the rate of teen age pregnancies began falling," she added.