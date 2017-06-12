Kenya: Makolanders Stun Olympic Ladies in Mombasa

Mombasa Olympic Ladies FC on Saturday lost 3-1 to visiting Makolanders Ladies in a Football Kenya Federation women's Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Olympic scored through Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima Adam in the 16th minute, but Makolanders replied through Oleka Vivian (26th minute) and Dorcas Kisugu (41st and 77th minutes).

Makolander head coach, Michael Okanga said: "I had watched our opponents in their two previous matches and we had planned on how to tackle them. I'm happy to have won against them." Olympic coach, Joseph Oyoo, said most of his players were away with their teams in national secondary schools games.

"Those not going to school did not train and went to watch their former colleagues playing for their school teams," Oyoo said.

The game has a sluggish start with the home team trying to dictate terms. It was in the 16th minute when they took the lead through Adam, who had been released by Elizabeth Kutungwa.

Makolanders then woke up from their slumber, went into offensive mode and were rewarded in the 26th minute when Oleka found the back of the net with a well taken shot.

Kisugu, who had come on for the injured Faith Awuor in the 34th minute, gave the visitors their second goal four minutes before the breather after a goalmouth melee. Kisugu completed her brace in the 77th minute after beating an offside trap to slot home.

There was still time for Olympic defender Mercy Oluoch to be sent off for a second bookable offense with five minutes to go, but the visitors held on.