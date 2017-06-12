Zimbabwe: Mapaya Scoops Triple Jump Gold

The Confederation of African Athletics Southern Region Senior Championships ended yesterday with triple jumper Chengetayi Mapaya claiming Zimbabwe's only gold medal at the National Sports Stadium. The regional meet saw 11 countries -- Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe -- competing in track and field.

Zimbabwe came seventh, managing one gold medal, nine silver and nine bronze in a competition dominated by Botswana followed by South Africa.

It took Mapaya's 16.01m jump for Team Zimbabwe to earn their only gold medal at the two-day competition.

And his 16.01m mark saw him setting a new national record for the junior men, breaking the previous record of 15.65m set by United States-based Brian Mada as Zimbabwe incorporated some juniors and youths in their team.

"I am really shocked right now I wasn't expecting to do my best because I am just coming from an injury. So I wasn't really ready. But I had not received so much competition as of yet, so today I got the competition I needed.

"By seeing the people I was jumping with I was already scared. But I think that got me where I am right now, I didn't give up. I just feel happy right now that's all I can say," said Mapaya.

The 18-year-old is set to represent the country at the forthcoming African Junior Championships in Algeria.

Botswana scooped gold medals in most of the events to claim the top position with a total of 20 medals consisting of 12 gold, four silver and an equal number of bronze.

South Africa followed with nine gold medals, 10 silver and five bronze and Mozambique were third after they scooped two gold, two silver and three bronze.

On fourth place was Namibia while Seychelles and Lesotho were tied on position five with two gold medals each.

Zambia and Swaziland finished eighth and ninth respectively while Malawi and Mauritius were tied on position 10 with three medals each.

Zimbabwe had hoped to have some senior athletes qualifying for the IAAF World Championships in London in August, but this was not the case.

Ngoni Makusha got two bronze medals for 100m and 200m and a silver medal in the 4x100m relay.

The regional event was officially closed by the Minister of Sport and Recreation, Makhosini Hlongwane.