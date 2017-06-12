10 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman, 72, Killed in Eastern Cape Fires - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eastern Cape police have confirmed one person has died in a fire raging through the province outside the Port Elizabeth area.

Devastating fires continued through the Humansdorp, Jeffreys Bay, Port Elizabeth area on Saturday, Captain Gerda Swart told News24.

A number of buildings and vegetation were destroyed, including Woodridge College outside Port Elizabeth.

"At about 17:00 on Saturday, a 72-year-old woman died at their farm in the Thornhill area. Her husband was also admitted with burn wounds at a hospital in Port Elizabeth," Swart said.

Police have opened an inquest docket, and emergency services have been deployed in the area, Swart added.

Brigadier John Lebok, cluster commander, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

The Eastern Cape fires are separate from the blaze ravaging the Knysna area in the Western Cape, which is between roughly 230km away.

It was not yet clear what caused this fire, which is believed to have originated in the Van Stadens Gorge area.

The N2 meanwhile is closed at Thornhill for vehicles travelling in the direction to Port Elizabeth due to the fire.

The department of transport can be reached at 0800 644 644.

Rumours of potential arson have not been confirmed.

On Thursday, Walmer police took a statement from a person who allegedly saw two people set up fires in bushes in the Sardinia Bay locality.

No suspects have been arrested and the matter will be investigated, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Teen Girl Held Over Alleged Killing of Would-Be Rapist

A 17-year-old girl is in custody after apparently fatally stabbing a man who wanted to rape her in Sofaya Village,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.