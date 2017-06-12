South Africa: Woman, 72, Killed in Eastern Cape Fires - Police

Eastern Cape police have confirmed one person has died in a fire raging through the province outside the Port Elizabeth area.

Devastating fires continued through the Humansdorp, Jeffreys Bay, Port Elizabeth area on Saturday, Captain Gerda Swart told News24.

A number of buildings and vegetation were destroyed, including Woodridge College outside Port Elizabeth.

"At about 17:00 on Saturday, a 72-year-old woman died at their farm in the Thornhill area. Her husband was also admitted with burn wounds at a hospital in Port Elizabeth," Swart said.

Police have opened an inquest docket, and emergency services have been deployed in the area, Swart added.

Brigadier John Lebok, cluster commander, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

The Eastern Cape fires are separate from the blaze ravaging the Knysna area in the Western Cape, which is between roughly 230km away.

It was not yet clear what caused this fire, which is believed to have originated in the Van Stadens Gorge area.

The N2 meanwhile is closed at Thornhill for vehicles travelling in the direction to Port Elizabeth due to the fire.

The department of transport can be reached at 0800 644 644.

Rumours of potential arson have not been confirmed.

On Thursday, Walmer police took a statement from a person who allegedly saw two people set up fires in bushes in the Sardinia Bay locality.

No suspects have been arrested and the matter will be investigated, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

