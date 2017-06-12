10 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Benson Gicharu Pushed the Distance By Mombasa Boy

By Richard Mwangi

Olympian pugilist, bantamweight Benson Gicharu of Kenya Police's Chafua Chafua squad was forced to go the whole distance by a promising boxer from Coast, Brian Agina in the SportPesa National Boxing League before prevailing on unanimous points in Thika on Saturday.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) won the leg with 19 points, Gicharu's Police were second on 18 points, followed by Prisons (4), Coast (3) Kenyatta National Hospital (3), Dallas (2) and Soweto (2).

Gicharu has not been in action since last year's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and missed the first two legs of the league in Kisumu and Nanyuki. He was one of the three Kenyan boxers who took part in the disbanded AIBA-pro boxing league.

The lightweight fight featuring Ethan Maina (Police) and Stanley Ogutu (Kentrack) was a thriller.

The two pugilists traded blows, toe-to-toe from the first bell to the last, each giving as much as he received. It was one contest that would have gone either way but Maina convinced the three judges that he was the better boxer.

At light heavyweight, Nick Abaka (KDF) turned tables on his nemesis, Elly Ajowi (Police) whom he beat him on a split points decision, 2-1. Ajowi defeated Abaka in the first two legs of the league in Kisumu and Nanyuki.

