Kenya: New Champions Fill Up 2017 School Games Honours List

New champions emerged in all disciplines as Copa Coca-Cola secondary schools Term Two 'A' national games ended at Shanzu Teachers College, Mombasa, on Saturday.

The highly competitive games, which were being used to select the Kenya teams for the East Africa Secondary School Games set for August in Uganda in all disciplines except Under-16 football, saw the re-emergence of ex-champs Kakamega High.

The former football giants, won boys' Under-16 football after beating battle hardened Passenga High 4-3 on post-match penalties while Olympic Secondary from Nairobi surprised defending champions Wiyeta Secondary 1-0 to lift their first ever national title.

STARTED STRONGLY

Against Passenga, the Green Commandos as Kakamega High are popularly known, gave as much as they received with Keith Karani, Samson Oteto and Basil Fortune sending telling shots at the Passenga goal which were ably dealt with by the goalkeeper.

Passanga, who remained unbeaten enroute to the finals, having conceded only two goals, had their fair share of the game but could not go past a tough Kakamega defence built around Ezra Wafula and Keith Karani.

After 120 minutes of scoreless play, the match went into a penalty shoot-out which saw Karani, Machira Jefton, Samson Oteto and Basil Fortune score their spot kicks while Evans Odhiambo's shot was save by Passenga's goalkeeper.

Passenga scored their penalty kicks through Ian Mbimwa, Lameck Chipchir, and Paul Mbua while Samuel Kanyi and Harrison Mbuthia missed.

Ramisi Secondary from Coast beat Kisumu Day from Nyanza 3-1 in the third place play-off with goals from Abdalla Mikidadi (2) and Hamisi Kefa (1).

Leonard Osiago scored the lone goal for Kisumu Day.

In the charged girls' football final, a 15th minute strike by Joy Aketch was all Maurice Okumu-coached Olympic needed to pip defending champions Wiyeta 1-0 for the title.

Aketch, who had a good afternoon, combined well with Angach Audida to slot home the lone goal and stun Wiyeta.

Olympic made life very difficult for the defending champions by building a solid defence thereafter.

"We knew they are very good in comebacks and therefore needed an early goal and a solid defence to keep them at bay which worked", Olympic coach Maurice Okumu, who is also the school principal, said.

In the girls' third place play-off Nyakach defeated Chebukaka 2-0.

New champions also emerged in handball girls when Sega Girls from Nyanza beat defending champions Moi Girls Kamusinga 31-17.

Mukumu Boys won the boys' handball title.