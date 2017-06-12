Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Active in Transfer

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has announced that the Mainland Premier League 2017/18 season transfer window will officially open on Thursday.

TFF Media and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas said yes-terday in Dar es Salaam that the official open of the transfer window means both top flight and First Division League clubs will be required to announce the list of players they will drop.

Lucas said the transfer window will be opened for about 52 days as it will close on August 6th this year. He warned clubs that the fed-eration is not expecting to extend the days for the transfer window for those clubs which will not meet the deadline set.

While the federation announced the official opening of the players transfer window, some of the topflight clubs including giants Simba and Yanga have already started signing news players.

Azam FC are also vigorously signing new players to strengthen their squad in readiness for the next season's league.

Simba, the FA Cup winners and the Mainland League first run-ner ups have already announced signing two players: left back Jamal Mwambeleko from Mbao FC and central defender Yussuf Mlipili from Toto African both from Mwanza.

According to the Msimbazi based street club officials, Mwambeleko and Mlipili have signed two and three years deals respectively to fea-ture for the club which next season, will also bear the national flag in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Simba are reported to have signed former Azam FC striker John Bocco, whose contract with the ice-cream makers club had expired and the two decided to part ways.

Azam custodian, Aishi Manula and right back Shomari Kapombe are also rumoured to be on their way to Msimbazi Street.

Azam who have also parted ways with the Chief Executive Officer, Saad Kawemba and installed the club General Manager, Abdul Mohamed as the top officer of the Chamazi based club are also active in the market.With new philosophy of restricting financial utilisation, the club has decided to invest much on local youth players.

They have already signed three new players-- striker Waziri Junior and holding midfielder Salmini Hoza from Toto African and Kagera Sugar striker Mbaraka Yusuf.

Champions Yanga are said to have opened talks to sign AFC Leopards winger Allan Kateregga whose side eliminated the Jangwani Street lads in the semi-final of the SportPesa Super Cup tournament, which climaxes today at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Ugandan seems to have impressed the Jangwani based club and the Secretary General, Charles Boniface Mkwasa, who described the dreadlocked midfielder as a quality player, speedy with an eye for goal.

According to Mkwasa the club is currently working on their Zambian tactician George 'Chicken' Lwandamina recommendations as he proposed positions to be filled to strengthened the team for the next season assignments.

"For now, I can't divulge more concerning our signings before the transfer window opens on 15th June.

"When reached for a comment after Saturday's training session at Karume Stadium ahead of the tournament's final against eternal rivals Gor Mahia, Kateregga confirmed of the interest.

"It's true we are in talks. They did approach me but I requested them to hold on until we are done with the final," said the Ugandan