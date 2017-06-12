11 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania to Market Its Tourism Attractions in Israel

Dar es Salaam — Top officials of Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) have left the country today for a three- day official tour to promote local attractions in Israel.

The Board's managing director Ms Devota Mdachi said the board will meet various stakeholders in tourism sector, investment and media while in Israel.

"The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Major General Gaudence Millanzi is leading the team meant to market and promote our local tourism sector," she explained.

She said the team was also planning to meet over 100 key stakeholders including the travel agents with a view of convincing them to bring more tourists from that country.

Statistics show that the number of tourists coming from Israel is on increase. In 2011, over 3000 tourists visited Tanzania while in 2016 there were 15,000 tourists, according to Ms Mdachi.

Tourism is Tanzania's leading foreign exchange earner which generates over $2 billion per year.

