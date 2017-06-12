Tanzania: A 12 Year Old Boy Wins Quran Reciting Competition

Temeke — A 12 old boy from Somalia, Mohammed Abdullahi Aden, has worn Sh15.75 million ($7,000) after he emerged victorious in the 18thQuran Reciting Competition.

Mohammed, will also be given Sh1 million by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner and a full funded trip to any country of his choice.

Speaking to thousands of Islamic believers and other Tanzanians in general at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa urged organizers of the event to provide scholarships fro the winners to further their education.

"Speak to friendly countries like Saudi Arabia so that they can help you to provide scholarship to the winners," Mr Majiliwa said.