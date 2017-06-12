12 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Teen Held for Allegedly Killing Would-Be Rapist With His Knife

Photo: The New Times
(file photo).

A 17-year-old girl is in custody after apparently fatally stabbing a man who wanted to rape her in Sofaya Village, Limpopo police said on Monday.

The man confronted the teen while she was on her way to the local tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning, said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"[He] wanted to rape her, but she fought back, overpowered him, disarmed him of his knife and stabbed him to death."

Police doing routine patrols later discovered the man's body with multiple stab wounds on the tarred road.

The girl, who handed herself over to police, was set to appear in Lenyenye Magistrate's Court later on Monday.

Ngoepe advised parents to set boundaries and encourage responsible behaviour.

"Police expressed serious concern about the 17-year-old girl who was walking alone in the street to a liquor outlet at midnight.

"It is totally unacceptable and it must be condemned in the strongest terms especially considering the prevalence of crimes against women and children in the province."

Source: News24

South Africa

