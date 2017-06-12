Tanzania: Cricketers Battle It Out At Gymkhana T20 Tourney

Dar es Salaam — Twenty cricket teams will battle for supremacy in the annual Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) Alliance Shield T20 tournament, which gets underway today.

Vijay Jobanputra, the secretary of the DGC cricket section, said on Friday that they will host a total of 47 matches, which will be played weekly until August 13.

"We are very pleased to have this number of teams for the tournament. It is an increase of five teams from the previous edition," he said.

Jobanputra added: "We are looking forward to a more competitive event, which will also benefit the nation youth team."

He said participating teams have been formed from different communities, not only to compete, but also to create friendship and brotherhood.

Some of the teams lined for the event are Union Sports Club, TCA U19, Muslim Community, Hindu Community and the Expatriate Community with a mixture of indigenous players who will be dispatched in all teams.

Abhik Patwa, who is the DGC cricket captain, said the event is also aimed at remembering his late father, Ramesh Patwa who died in 2010.

He was one of the prominent cricket sponsors and leader. He also served as Dar es Salaam Young Africans treasurer before his death.

"We thank everybody involved in the making of this event possible, the sponsors and TCA (Tanzania Cricket Association) for the continued support," said Patwa during the launch at the club.

According to the fixture, Caravans will today play Karibis while TCA will take on Jaime today before Lohana playing Dikdiks.

Rijali Fentu, who captains the TCA U19 side, has predicted that this year's edition will be more competitive considering the number of teams that has confirmed participation.

"We are all excited about the tournament. It goes without saying that this year's event will more competitive and we hope that we will rise to the challenge," Fentu said.