12 June 2017

Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland: Army Probes Self Over Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Swaziland Army is to investigate itself amid accusations of corruption in recruitment.

It is alleged that officers of the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) - as the army is officially known - took bribes from recruits.

The latest round of recruitment has sparked widespread outcry and more than 40 recruits were expelled from the Mbuluzi Infantry School. It was said recruits had failed to prove that they used the legal route to be recruited into the military.

Among allegations circulating in newspapers in the kingdom is that top army officers were bribed. Families are reported to have sold livestock and other belongings to get their men in uniform.

The Swazi News reported in April 2017 that corrupt practices had been known about for several years, but this was the first time that recruits had been expelled.

The Times of Swaziland reported at the same time that recruits were shown the exit door from the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) Infantry School in Mbuluzi.

The Swazi Observer reported the army said action was taken following complaints from throughout Swaziland 'about abnormalities which happened during the recruitment exercises'.

In February 2017, during the recruitment drive it was reported that several men who tried to cheat during exercises were tortured by army personnel. The Army was recruiting 495 additional soldiers from across the kingdom, ruled by King Mswati III, sub-Saharan Africa's last absolute monarch.

According to a report in the Swazi Observer on Monday (5 June 2017), eight 'top recruiting officials' face dismissal from the force. It said they had been summoned to headquarters to answer allegations of bribery. One allegation is that they recruited their own relatives.

The newspaper reported, 'Some are said to have admitted bending the rules while some flatly denied [it].

The Army has refused to comment about the recruitment irregularities.

Swaziland

Soldiers Inspect Woman's Genitals

A woman in Swaziland has complained that soldiers at a border crossing made her remove her underwear and inspect her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.