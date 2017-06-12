East Africa: Gor Mahia, Leopards Eye Everton Test

Dar es Salaam — The curtain falls on the SportPesa Super Cup today when Kenyan arch-rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards battle it out for the title and the jackpot that goes with it.

The match, whose winner will pocket Sh62 million, will be played at Uhuru Stadium where a lot of Kenyans living in the country are expected to converge.

This is the first time the Nairobi derby, which is popularly referred to as the Mashemeji derby, takes place in Tanzania.

Both Tanzania and Kenya fielded four teams apiece in the inaugural tournament, which has been bankrolled by bookmakers, SportPesa.

Kenya's reigning champions Tusker were the first to go after failing to break down Yanga only for the Jangwani Street giants to knock them out in post-match penalties. Yanga won 4-2. Singida United, who won promotion to the Vodacom Premier League early this year, faced baptism of fire in topflight football after falling to AFC Leopards in post-match shootouts.

For their part, Gor Mahia, who have been impressive so far in the tournament, beat Jang'ombe 2-0 with Nakuru Allstars shocking Simba to a goalless draw before sending them crashing in the penalties.

The outcome left three Kenyan sides in the semi-finals where AFC Leopards faced Yanga with the game ending in a goalless draw, but the 13-time KPL champions ensured they got the ticket in penalties.

Gor Mahia would later send impressive Nakuru Allstars home with a 2-0 win to set the Mashemeji Derby in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking on the eve of the final, newly appointed AFC Leopards coach Dorian Marin said his team was not afraid of Gor Mahia.

He compared the current Ingwe team to his Eritrea squad that stunned Kenya in an Afcon qualifier clash in 2006.

"If I was able to beat Harambee Stars with a makeshift Eritrea in both home and away encounters, then what is Gor Mahia to me? They should be a walk in the park.

"I have told my boys to forget the past because I personally don't recognize history. I have broken a bunch of them with some unbelievable clubs and players," Marin boasted.

Not to be outdone, Gor Mahia assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno said his side will prevail against Ingwe. "History is repeating itself. Gor is going into this match with the thirst to triumph as we have always done in our previous matches in this tournament," he said.

The winner will also secure a chance to play English Premier League side Everton on July 13 at the National Stadium.