11 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Two Residents Killed By Herd of Elephants

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
A herd of elephants.
By Gasper Andrew

Singida — Two residents of Musini Village, Italala hamlet, in Sepuka Division have died after being attacked by a herd of elephants, who invaded the hamlet in Ikungi District, Singida Region.

Speaking to reporters at his office on Saturday, the Singida Regional Police Commander, ACP Debora Magiligimba, said the incidents occurred on Saturday at 10am at Italala hamlet.

The RPC named the victims, whose lives were brutally cut short by the herd of elephants as Shaban Hassan ,68, and Ayubu Emmanuel ,19.

Clarifying, the RPC said on the material day when Shaban (the deceased) continued harvesting maize on his farm, a herd of about 32 elephants entered the farm.

"When Shaban was trying to drive away the elephants from his farm, he was attacked by them and trampled on various parts of his body, causing his death instantly," said RPC Magiligimba.

She further said while Shaban was being attacked by the jumbos, Emmanuel had climbed on a tree, which the elephants also invaded, forcing Emmanuel to fail to maintain holding it and eventually he fell down and sustained injuries on different parts of his body.

"The young man, Emmanuel, was rushed to Singida Regional Hospital for treatment. However, he died around 16pm while he was being attended to," the RPC said.

Tanzania

Why Africa Doesn't Need Strongmen

Consistent evidence show that when dictators establish themselves over their gullible populations, they rule… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.