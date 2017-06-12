11 June 2017

Camer.be (Bruxelles)

Cameroon: Invitation To The "Phenomenal Women 2017", The Annual Empowerment Stage, On June 17th at Francfurt Am Main

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

We will unite to celebrate the amazing journeys of phenomenal ladies and also those of special men that support Fempreneurship and Leadership in the African Diaspora.

We will hold panel discussions, workshops, movie and novel presentations, as we close with an exclusive 'Flying Dinner' with the entertainment of talented poets and singers. Phenomenal Women 2017 is not only for WOMEN, but also for MEN looking to nurture, support and invest in the potential of a female friend, a sister, a daughter, a wife or a partner.

Grab the chance to meet the Speakers, the Fempreneurs, the Artists and the Hosts that will all be present to represent and/or celebrate Female Talent. Be sure to join us because the entrance is FREE (except where stated).

Frankfurt am Main, on 17th June

You are invited to "Phenomenal Women 2017", the Annual Empowerment Stage. Date: 17.06.2017

|Time: noon to midnight Location: AStA Frankfut, Mertonstrasse 26-28, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Cameroon

Idriss Deby Itno Writes to Paul Biya

The Chadian special envoy, Adoum Younousmi, Minister of Infrastructure Transport and Civil Aviation handed the sealed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Camer.be. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.