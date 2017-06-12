Tanzania: Fund Agriculture to Industrialise Tanzania

Smarting from serious implementation challenges of the government's 2016/17 budgetas34 per cent of development funds had been disbursed by March instead of the usual 75 per cent, Tanzanians are keeping their fingers crossed for estimates of income and expenditure unveiled on Thursday for the coming financial year.

The government has set its domestic revenue target for the 2017/18 at Sh19.977 trillion, up from Sh18.5 trillion in 2016/17.

Still collections have been awfully short of targets this financial year. The private sector lobbied for relief and achieved substantially: excise duty rates for locally produced juice have dropped, produce cess reduced, value-added tax on imported capital goods cut and corporation tax to vehicle assemblers lowered.

The government has announced a Sh0.5 drop in excise duty on locally produced juice to Sh58 per litre on expectations of increasing sales, encouraging investments in agro-processing, reducing huge post-harvest losses. Produce cess has been slashed from 5 per cent to 3 per cent for cash crops and 2 per cent for food crops. Corporation tax to vehicle assemblers has fallen from 30 to 10 per cent in the first five years of investment. Roadblocks linking one district to another have been removed. Such measures are commendable.

However, without appearing implacable, poor funding in agriculture is a serious oversight in the 2017/18 as the country is striving to ensure food security, scale up production to have ample raw materials to feed industries and create employment.Already the sector employs 70 per cent of the workforce.

The importance of agriculture driving Tanzania's industrialisation agenda by 2020 cannot be overestimated. That cannot be done, when agricultural research institutes are underfunded.In the circumstances, they cannot produce seed varieties that withstand pest attacks and hostile weather.

Give due importance to irrigation

Despite the scrapping of nuisance levies to ease the burden on investors to reduce food inflation and attract many investors in agriculture, irrigation is not given its due importance in the budget, taking into account the fact that climate change has been taking its toll on agriculture and the environment in general.Tanzania has 29 million hectares suitable for irrigation, but only five million hectares are used and funding is inadequate. This augurs ill for agriculture, which depends on rain. Without irrigation, weather vagaries will cut production and make the attainment of Tanzania's industrialisation goal a pipe dream. Sadly, the Agricultural Development Bank is undercapitalised. According to 2003 Maputo Agreement of African nations, governments are required to allocate 10 per cent of their budgets to the agriculture.

But the allocation to the sector in 2017/18 is 0.89 per cent, down from 2 per cent 2015/16.

Many smallholder growers have low capital to buy inputs and lack knowledge on modern farming methods. So extension services are highly recommended. It is small wonder that economists are cautious, calling on the government help financial institutions regain their soundness and ensure policy predictability to attract more investment.

Poor infrastructure, unreliable power and water supply should also be addressed.