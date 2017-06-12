Human rights activists arrested Thursday following public violence at a Harare bar were arraigned before court facing assault charges with the magistrate refusing to inspect Linda Musarira's buttocks for evidence of alleged injuries.

Musarira, 35, appeared in court with Makomborero Haruzivishe, 25 and Desmond Sharukai, 28.

They were released on $50 bail each but Desmond who is facing two assault charges was ordered to pay $100 bail.

They were represented by their lawyer Obey Shava who complained that his clients were assaulted and sustained serious injuries which he said required swift medical attention at the hands of the police.

Shava told court that Musarira's butt and thighs were swollen and asked the court to take a look at her injuries to appreciate his complaint.

However magistrate Eric Kadye refused saying it was undignified for him to take a look at her privates.

He, however, ordered the state to investigate assault allegations before their next appearance.

According to prosecutors, allegations against the trio arose when Musarira had an altercation with a ZESA employee, Austin Chihota at Yollandah bar.

It is alleged that she threatened to assault Chihota before her accomplices intervened and attacked him.

Court heard they assaulted him with open hands, clenched fists and booted feet before Masarira hit his face with an empty beer bottle.

Sharukai, who is facing another assault charge separately, went on to chase the complainant along the passage.

It is state's case that Chihota was rescued by the bar manager Owen Nleya who locked him inside his office.

Court heard Sharukai demanded to see Chihota and went on to take a pellet gun from a box which was being held by Musarira.

He allegedly tried shooting Nleya who wrestled with him before he was apprehended by other bar workers who had already called the police.