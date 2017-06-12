10 June 2017

Kenya: Olunga, Masoud Juma to Lead Harambee Stars Attack

By Cellestine Olilo

Kariobangi Sharks striker Masoud Juma has been named in the starting line-up ahead of Harambee Stars's opening match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone in Freetown on Saturday.

Juma, a surprise inclusion in coach Stanley Okumbi's lineup, has only scored two goals in the SportPesa Premier League this season.

Gor Mahia defender Musa Mohammed also returns to the starting line-up and will feature in the right back position.

China-based striker Michael Olunga retains his position as lead striker, while Ulinzi Stars forward Stephen Waruru, who is the leading top scorer in the league this season, starts from the bench.

Starting lineup:

1 Bonface Oluoch, 2 Musa Mohammed, 3 Erick Ouma, 15 David Owino, 05 Brian Mandela, 12 Victor Wanyama, 6 Anthony Akumu, 10 Erick Johanna, 7 Ayub Timbe, 9 Masoud Juma, 14 Michael Olunga

Substitutes

18 Patrick Matasi, 20 Simon Mbugua, 19 Joseph Okumu, 4 David Ochieng, 8 Samuel Onyango, 11 Stephen Waruru, 17 Ernest Wendo

