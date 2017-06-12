Chiredzi — The husband of a traditional healer nearly lost his life when he was severely assaulted by a mental patient who had visited the couple's home for an exorcism ceremony.

Cephas Senga suffered a broken arm and several deep cuts in the head after he was clobbered by Forgive Nongwa with a burning log when 'evil spirits' believed to be tormenting Nongwa manifested during the exorcism.

Nongwa pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges when he appeared before magistrate Judith Zuyu.

He was, however, acquitted after a medical report done by a doctor at Chikurubi maximum prison indicated that Nongwa was a mentally challenged person.

In acquitting Nongwa, Magistrate Zuyu said mentally ill people should not be allowed to stop take medication when they start consulting traditional healers.

She said there has been a rise in murders committed by mental patients in the province and country at large.

Prosecutor Moreblessing Rusere told the court that early this year, Nongwa's relatives suspected that he (Forgive) was haunted by evil spirits which caused him to be mentally ill.

They then visited Senga's homestead to consult his wife who is a traditional healer to cleanse Nongwa of the evil spirits.

However, during the exorcism, Nongwa became got violent and pulled out a log from the fire and started assaulting the traditional healer's husband.

Villagers came to the rescue of the family and managed to stop Nongwa from further assaulting Senga. However Senga had already suffered serious head injuries and had to spend two weeks at Chiredzi district hospital receiving treatment.

Nongwa was subsequently handed over to the police leading to his arrest.