10 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mental Patient Goes Beserk During Exorcism, Bashes Nanga's Husband With a Burning Log

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chiredzi — The husband of a traditional healer nearly lost his life when he was severely assaulted by a mental patient who had visited the couple's home for an exorcism ceremony.

Cephas Senga suffered a broken arm and several deep cuts in the head after he was clobbered by Forgive Nongwa with a burning log when 'evil spirits' believed to be tormenting Nongwa manifested during the exorcism.

Nongwa pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges when he appeared before magistrate Judith Zuyu.

He was, however, acquitted after a medical report done by a doctor at Chikurubi maximum prison indicated that Nongwa was a mentally challenged person.

In acquitting Nongwa, Magistrate Zuyu said mentally ill people should not be allowed to stop take medication when they start consulting traditional healers.

She said there has been a rise in murders committed by mental patients in the province and country at large.

Prosecutor Moreblessing Rusere told the court that early this year, Nongwa's relatives suspected that he (Forgive) was haunted by evil spirits which caused him to be mentally ill.

They then visited Senga's homestead to consult his wife who is a traditional healer to cleanse Nongwa of the evil spirits.

However, during the exorcism, Nongwa became got violent and pulled out a log from the fire and started assaulting the traditional healer's husband.

Villagers came to the rescue of the family and managed to stop Nongwa from further assaulting Senga. However Senga had already suffered serious head injuries and had to spend two weeks at Chiredzi district hospital receiving treatment.

Nongwa was subsequently handed over to the police leading to his arrest.

Zimbabwe

360 Cops Suspended

Nearly 360 police officers were suspended from duty last year for various acts of misconduct, Deputy Minister of Home… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.