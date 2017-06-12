Namibia: Unam Move Further Ahead

UNAM maintained their unbeaten run in the Rugby Premier League with an emphatic 54-13 victory against Rehoboth on Saturday.

Their closest rivals Wanderers and Western Suburbs lost further ground after drawing 22-22 at Suburbs Park, while the two coastal sides both recorded home victories with Walvis Bay beating United 34-19, while Kudus beat Reho Falcon 22-0.

Rehoboth did well to hold Unam to a slight 19-10 lead at the break, but the wheels came off in the second half as Unam ran in a total of eight tries to complete a comprehensive win.

Flanker Reinhardt Carelse scored two tries, and lock Kamie Mieze, eighthman Freddy Puriza, centres Milaan van Wyk and Chesborough Lawrence, and reserve forwards Jeandre Cloete and Renaud van Neel scored one try each, while fullback Denver Murorua added seven conversions for a total of 14 points.

For Rehoboth, centre Julian Afrikaner scored a try and fly half Nazume Swartz a penalty, a drop goal and a conversion for a personal tally of eight points.

Unam now lead the log on 52 points from 10 matches, well ahead of the chasing pack.

Their closest rivals, Wanderers, meanwhile dropped further behind when they were held to a 22-22 draw by Western Suburbs.

Wanderers scored three tries through right wing Shawn Thomas, scrum half Enem Kritzinger and substitute forward Kevin Thuysman, while fly half Mahco Prinsloo added two conversions and a penalty.

For Suburbs, lock James Kisting scored two tries and left wing Nikin Cloete one, while fly half Justin Nel added a conversion and a penalty, and fullback Cardo Swartz another conversion.

Wanderers are now second on the log on 36 points, while Suburbs are third on 32 points.

In Narraville, Kudus beat Reho Falcon 22-0 after scoring four tries through centre Rayton Paulse, lock, Lu-uwardo Sitzer, prop Lorenco Calaca and substitute back Joshua Jacobs, while fullback Carlton Steven added a conversion.

Walvis Bay, meanwhile, ran in six tries to beat United 34-19, after leading 15-0 at halftime.

Lock Cevin Harding scored two tries and wing Jeroen van Dam, centre Cedric Haraseb, eighthman Joe Hermann and lock Tertius Arangies one each, while fullback Lloyd Jacobs and fly half Charlton Brussel added one conversion each.

For United, flanker Dean Blom scored two tries and centre Mbimbo Mbai one, while fly half Ascher Coetzee added two conversions.

Kudus and Walvis Bay are now level on 28 points each while united are sixth on 22 points.