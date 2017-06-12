South Africa: #GuptaLeaks - Cracks Appear in the Zupta Edifice

analysis

It has been two straight weeks of non-stop revelations about the Gupta tentacles and interference in state affairs. The tranche of leaked Gupta emails have removed any doubt that the family is the controlling force in government. As the methods of courting and manipulating people in government and state-owned enterprises continue to be exposed, panic has set in among some of the people who are compromised or in danger of being outed for their dealings with the family. Some are now seeking legal advice and considering options to "come clean", while others are banking on the next Zuma presidency providing continued protection for the racket. But how long before the dam walls burst? By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

The big problem for Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and his deputy Sfiso Buthelezi - well, one of their many complex problems - is that they cannot fulfil the mandate of those who appointed them. The game is up. Whatever they might attempt to do will be exposed and bound to backfire.

Now they are sitting on a bubbling volcano with allegations about their past activities threatening to explode. They are also the political heads of the department that functions as the heart of the...