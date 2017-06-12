Photo: The Observer

UPDF soldiers patrolling streets in downtown Kampala (file photo).

To lower murders and robberies in the suburbs of Kasubi, Nansana, Kawempe, Kawaala and surrounding areas, three security agencies have launched a manhunt for criminals.

The three are Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), Internal Security Organisation (ISO) and police. Insider security sources said the crackdown was ordered by President Museveni during a lengthy meeting with mid-level ranking security officers and political leaders at State House Entebbe on June 7.

Interviewed on June 8, Frank Mwesigwa, the Kampala Metropolitan police commander, said there is heavy deployment in Nansana and the surrounding areas.

"After the murder of two women and several robberies, we conducted operations together with the Flying Squad and some people were arrested and others are still on the run," he said.

He said police has identified some black spots, which are under tight security. These include Kibuloka, Kyebando, Ganda and Nsubi.

"We received some intelligence that criminals normally stage roadblocks in those black spots and rob people and we have heavily deployed our officers," he said.

The Observer understands from sources that during the State House meeting, police was accused by mainly local political leaders of doing little to fight crime. Some police officials, the leaders said, are in cahoots with criminals.

According to our sources, political leaders also claimed that whenever a robbery happens in Nansana, police is informed on time, but its officers take their time to respond.

"Police gave us their toll-free lines to always call for an emergency but when a robbery occurs, we call but they delay to reach [the scene of crime]. Sometimes we call the officers' personal lines but they also reach late and fail to trace the robbers," one political leader reportedly said.

Political leaders claim robberies and murders are carried out by army veterans and police deserters who stay in Nansana. When all was said, the president reportedly instructed CMI and ISO to comb the areas for criminals.

Interviewed, one ISO officer who declined to be named, said, "We are on the ground to recover some guns and arrest some criminals and as we stand, some people have been arrested and are under investigations."

He, however, said they are working separately.

"We are doing our own operations and we are not with police and I think police is also conducting their operations, which can be public," he said.

CMI chief Col Abel Kanduho couldn't be reached at the weekend for an interview. The deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye, however, told The Observer on June 8 that the security forces were conducting joint operations.

"When some murders and robberies increased in Nansana and the surrounding areas, we held a joint operation that involved all security agencies to make sure the situation goes back to normal," she said.

Namaye added that suspects have been arrested and will soon appear in courts on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Namaye said police is yet to receive any complaint linking police officers to criminality.

"If we receive a complaint against any of our police officers [that they are] dealing with criminals, we shall arrest that officer and charge him immediately," she said.